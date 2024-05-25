Top track

Psyclon Nine - MONEY AND SEX AND DEATH

Freak Frequenz 2024 / Pass samedi

Le Ferrailleur
Sat, 25 May, 8:00 pm
€27.90

About

FREAK FREQUENZ 2024

24 Mai : HORSKH / V2A / OGEZOR + Bak XIII (Live) + DJ Lady Kaos (Borgne)

25 Mai : PSYCLON NINE / ANTANIA / MATT HART + Divine Shade (Solo/Live) + MAX & ZOE H. (Herrschaft) DJ SET

Tout public
Présenté par Black Speech Production
Lineup

1
Matt Hart, Antania, Psyclon Nine and 1 more

Venue

Le Ferrailleur

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Doors open8:00 pm

