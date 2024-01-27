Top track

Hard Noize - Break Remix

30 Years of V : Birmingham

XOYO Birmingham
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
DJBirmingham
From £8.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Hard Noize - Break Remix
About

Join us as we celebrate 30 years of one of the most iconic labels in Drum & Bass this January at XOYO Birmingham!

The Factory - Bryan Gee
Jumpin Jack Frost  
Special Guests: Randall B2B Dillinja (2 Hour Set)
Escape  
Frenetic  
Phase2...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Weird Science.

Lineup

3
Bryan Gee, Jumping Jack Frost, Randall and 3 more

Venue

XOYO Birmingham

Lower Trinity Street, Birmingham, B9 4AG, United Kingdom
Doors open9:00 pm

