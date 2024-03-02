Top track

Cómo Vivir En El Campo - California allá voy

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Cómo Vivir en el Campo a l'Heliogàbal

Heliogàbal
Sat, 2 Mar 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€12.86The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Cómo Vivir En El Campo - California allá voy
Got a code?

About

"Cómo Vivir En El Campo" és un trio format a Madrid que, després de diversos CDs autoeditats, va publicar el seu primer àlbum llarg, "CVEEC" (Discos Calabaza), l'any 2012. La seva música viatja entre el so californià de finals dels anys 60 i el noise pop d...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Heliogabal

Lineup

Como Vivir en el Campo

Venue

Heliogàbal

Carrer de Ramón y Cajal, 80, 08012 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.