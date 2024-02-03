Top track

Kilynn Lunsford with Primpce & Make Your Maze

Siberia
Sat, 3 Feb 2024, 9:00 pm
$12.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Philadelphia’s Kilynn Lunsford had been conceiving her first solo album since she was a young teen. Growing up through the MTV era of Missy Elliot, Timbaland and the Swing Mob collective, and drawn towards its “sometimes ridiculous, but overloaded” qualiti...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Siberia.

Kilynn Lunsford, Primpce, Make Your Maze

Siberia

2227 Saint Claude Avenue, New Orleans, Louisiana 70117, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

