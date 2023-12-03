DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Los Angeles fam! Save the date for December 3rd! This Sunday, get ready for an epic musical odyssey at Apotheke. Experience the amazing talents of Krane, Rocky, and CTRL.OPT. Secure your tickets ASAP for a night you won't forget!
'Sunday Sessions' is a we...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.