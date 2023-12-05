Top track

I Honky Tonked Too Hard Last Night

Two Steppin' Tuesday ft Ramona and The Holy Smokes

Get Tight Lounge
Tue, 5 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsRichmond
$9.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Ramona and The Holy Smokes are back to turn Get Tight Lounge into a honky tonk as part of our weekly Two Steppin' Tuesday series. Be sure not to miss this one, and don't forget to bring your dancin' boots!!

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Get Tight Productions

Lineup

Brand Franklin, Ramona and The Holy Smokes, Ramona and The Holy Smokes

Venue

Get Tight Lounge

1104 W Main St, Richmond, VA 23220, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

