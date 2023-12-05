DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Ramona and The Holy Smokes are back to turn Get Tight Lounge into a honky tonk as part of our weekly Two Steppin' Tuesday series. Be sure not to miss this one, and don't forget to bring your dancin' boots!!
