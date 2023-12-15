DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Quartetto dell'Orquesta Tipiqua Marcucci

Teatro del Castello di Rivoli
Fri, 15 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsRivoli
€8.05
About

Ezio Borghese al bandoneon, Ciro Cirri al contrabbasso, Marco Fringuellino al pianoforte, Enrico Luxardo al violino: nato nel 2005 come quartetto della nota Orchestra Tipica di Alfredo Marcucci, in esibizione su palchi nazionali e internazionali, arriva a...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Istituto Musicale Città di Rivoli Giorgio Balmas.

Venue

Teatro del Castello di Rivoli

Piazzale Mafalda Di Savoia, 10098 Rivoli Turin, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

