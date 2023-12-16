DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Plug-ins Christmas party 2023!🎄🎉
Really kick start your Christmas holidays and join us for our last show of year on the 🚨16th December 🚨. Joined with the brilliant:
@hernamewas_theband
@redshakesofficial
@magnoliaband_uk
to really get us into th...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.