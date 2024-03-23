Top track

Angeline Morrison - Unknown African Boy (d.1830)

Angeline Morrison

West Hill Hall
Sat, 23 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsBrighton
£20.50

About

Angeline Morrison is a folk singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist whose 2022 album ‘The Sorrow Songs : Folk Songs of Black British Experience’ (Topic Records) was voted No 1 Folk Album of the year in The Guardian. Angeline explores traditional song...

Presented by Love Thy Neighbour.
Lineup

Angeline Morrison

Venue

West Hill Hall

Compton Ave, Brighton BN1 3PS
Doors open7:30 pm
40 capacity

