Eazy-E - Sippin on a 40 (feat. Gangsta Dresta & B.G. Knocc Out)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sippin' on a 40 - Hip-Hop party

JuJu's Bar & Stage
Sat, 18 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

We are throwing a big ol' celebration, with some of the greatest DJs in London spinning party Hip-Hop and beyond all-night-long. Headlined by Kiss FM’s Shortee Blitz alongside a dream team of selectors featuring Mr Thing, Chris Read, BobaFatt and Matman. C...

Presented by Juju's Bar & Stage.

Lineup

2
Mr. Thing, Shortee Blitz, Chris Read and 2 more

Venue

JuJu's Bar & Stage

Ely's Yard, 15 Hanbury St, London E1 6QR, UK
Doors open8:00 pm
350 capacity

