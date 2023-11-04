DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

EL SÓTANO CLUB: (Lil Gaida, Loopi.ta, Raquel X)

El Sótano
Sat, 4 Nov, 11:45 pm
PartyMadrid
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
EL SÓTANO CLUB presenta:

Lil Gaida

Loopi.ta

Raquel X

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).

Organizado por El Sótano.
El Sótano

C. de las Maldonadas, 6, 28005 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:45 pm

