Starwman e Celine + Simone Maritano Release Party

Off Topic
Fri, 3 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsTorino
€3.45
About

strawman & celine sono un duo musicale indie-pop italo-mongolo. Ad oggi la band in un anno e mezzo ha suonato in più di dieci Paesi, tra cui Italia, Austria, Repubblica Ceca, Germania, Francia, Danimarca, Finlandia, Paesi Bassi e molti altri. Nel 2023 sono...

Presentato da Goodness APS
Venue

Off Topic

Via Giorgio Pallavicino, 35, 10153 Torino TO, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

