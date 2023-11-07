DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

London Malaysian Societies Social: 7-11

Scala
Tue, 7 Nov, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
£15.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

London Malaysian Societies present...

7-11

10pm until 3am (last entry 1am)
18+, physical ID required (no photos on phones)
No hats, hoods, or tracksuits

This is an 18+ event

Presented by London Malaysian Societies

Lineup

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am
800 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.