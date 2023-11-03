Top track

Loco Disco on Wax w/ Adam Rose & Travis Dagz

Social Costa Mesa
Fri, 3 Nov, 10:00 pm
GigsCosta Mesa
From Free

About

Loco Disco on Wax w/ Adam Rose & Travis Dagz all night Friday, November 3rd

Powered by Void Acoustics

This is a 21+ event.

Presented by Loco Disco.

Lineup

Adam Rose

Venue

Social Costa Mesa

512 West 19th Street, Costa Mesa, California 92627, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

