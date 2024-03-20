Top track

LALALAR

Bronson
Wed, 20 Mar 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsRavenna
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Uscito lo scorso anno per la sempre ottima Bongo Joe, attentissima selezionatrice di perle dall’underground globale, Bi Cinnete Bakar è l’esordio discografico dei turchi Lalalar. Trio incendiario dedito sì alla riscoperta di detriti dell’Anatolian Rock, ma...

Presentato da Triade di Angiolini Emanuele e c snc.

Lineup

Lalalar

Venue

Bronson

Via Cella, 50, 48124 Madonna Dell'albero RA, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

