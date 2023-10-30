DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Discover new music LIVE at School Night, Presented by KCRW! Catch performances by Enny Owl, Allysha Joy, Valley Boy, and Beane. Plus DJ sets by Melis. All Ages. $15 for under 21, $10 for 21+. Doors at 6:30PM, Music starts at 7PM.
All ages
