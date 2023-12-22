Top track

Ensi & Nerone in "Brava Gente"

SPAZIOPORTO
Fri, 22 Dec, 9:30 pm
GigsTaranto
€25.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

HO LA HIT (feat. Massimo Pericolo)
About

ENSI & NERONE portano in tour invernale loro progetto discografico “BRAVA GENTE”. Un album che racconta l’italianità tra stile e contraddizioni, il cui richiamo esplicito è al celebre film “The Good Fellas” di Martin Scorsese ma in chiave contemporanea e h Read more

Presentato da ASSOCIAZIONE CULTURALE AFO6.

Lineup

Ensi

Venue

SPAZIOPORTO

Via Foca Niceforo, 28, 74123 Taranto TA, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

