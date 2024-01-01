Top track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Hip Hop Orchestra Show: New Years Special

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Mon, 1 Jan 2024, 1:30 pm
GigsManchester
£11

About

"Ready or not, here brunch come"

This August Bank Holiday Saturday, the Hip Hop Orchestra serve up a party-starting combination of hip hop nostalgia, chart-topping R&B goodness and luscious liquor.

Expect live versions of your favourite tracks by Beyonce Read more

Presented by The Blues Kitchen Manchester.

Lineup

The Hip Hop Orchestra

Venue

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester

13 Quay St, Manchester M3 3HN, UK
Open in maps
Doors open1:30 pm

