Top track

Livin' Thing - New Version

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The South

The Boileroom
Sat, 27 Jul 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsGuildford
£29.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Livin' Thing - New Version
Got a code?

Event information

The South are back on the road and do what they do best - perform the songs of that great British pop institution, The Beautiful South, to the thousands of fans of these timeless classics.

The South are an impressive 9 piece band who feature former member Read more

Presented by The Boileroom.

Lineup

The South

Venue

The Boileroom

13 Stoke Fields, Guildford GU1 4LS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
275 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.