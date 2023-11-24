DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Record Store Day Black Friday 2023 (a.m. appointments)

Byrdland
Fri, 24 Nov, 8:00 am
PartyWashington D.C.
From $12.88
About

Record Store Day Black Friday 2023 is happening 11/24! Grab a morning appointment!

***

*Appointment fee credited against day of purchase

***

#RSDBlackFriday List: https://recordstoreday.com/SpecialReleases

Since its inception, Black Friday has turn Read more

Presented by Songbyrd.

Venue

Byrdland

1264 5th St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open8:00 am
300 capacity

