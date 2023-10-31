DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Mothers Milk and Top Tier presents
VILLIANS HALLOWEEN
(come dressed as your favorite villian)
Live music by ANONIMA ROCHESTRA
Dj sets by RAWBEATZ and DJ REASON
Hosted by DNASTY and MR OUTSIDE
MOTHERS MILK OPEN BAR 8pm-9pm
This is a 21+ event.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.