Villians Halloween

Sleepwalk
Tue, 31 Oct, 7:00 pm
New York
$22.66
Mothers Milk and Top Tier presents

VILLIANS HALLOWEEN

(come dressed as your favorite villian)

Live music by ANONIMA ROCHESTRA

Dj sets by RAWBEATZ and DJ REASON

Hosted by DNASTY and MR OUTSIDE

MOTHERS MILK OPEN BAR 8pm-9pm

This is a 21+ event.

Presented by Sleepwalk.

Sleepwalk

251 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11206, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

