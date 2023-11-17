Top track

Trans Love Vibration (Eris Goes to Church)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Octo Octa B2B Eris Drew | Milano

District 272 Club
Fri, 17 Nov, 11:00 pm
GigsMilano
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Trans Love Vibration (Eris Goes to Church)
Got a code?

About

Club Nation Agency & Alzaya portano per la prima volta a Milano 2 artiste incedibili, Octo Octa & Eris Drew che scaveranno in profondità nella loro collezione di vinili per una notte irripetibile!

Questo è un evento 18+

Presentato da CLUB NATION srl.

Lineup

1
Eris Drew, Octo Octa, Volantis and 1 more

Venue

District 272 Club

Via Padova, 272, 20132 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.