DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Monday 23rd October 2023 : Happy Mondays Comedy at The Amersham Arms New Cross : Stephen Carlin , Stefano Paolini , Steve Parry, Tony Ukulele , Carl Richard , Louisa Corr Plus Special Guest TBC & host Sion James
Legendary Happy Mondays Comedy at The Amers
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.