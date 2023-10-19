Top track

Citrus Maxima - Seeds Don't Bleed

Tahls / Citrus Maxima / Violet Grove / Nodding Off

Gold Sounds
Thu, 19 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$13.60

About

Live at Gold Sounds; 44 Wilson Ave off the Morgan L

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by Gold Sounds.

Lineup

1
Citrus Maxima, Nodding Off, Violet Grove and 1 more

Venue

Gold Sounds

44 Wilson Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA

Doors open7:00 pm

