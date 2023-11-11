Top track

Video Age - Golden Sun

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Video Age Unplugged Performance + Signing

Rough Trade NYC
Sat, 11 Nov, 1:00 pm
GigsNew York
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Video Age - Golden Sun
Got a code?

Event information

Video Age will be appearing in person at Rough Trade NYC on Saturday November 11th at 1p, performing unplugged and signing store-purchased copies of their new album Away From The Castle.

  • Please bring your smartphone with you to display the ticket on ent Read more
Presented by Rough Trade NYC.

Lineup

Video Age

Venue

Rough Trade NYC

30 Rockefeller Plaza (6th Avenue, btw 49 & 50 St), New York, NY 10112, USA
Open in maps
Doors open1:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.