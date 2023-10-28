DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

La Boomerie Release Party: Bonanza EP

DOCK B
Sat, 28 Oct, 2:00 pm
GigsParis
From €8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

La Boomerie débarque au Dock B afin de célébrer la release de leur 3ème disque: Bonanza EP by Numero 6 !

Pour l'occasion, nous recevons Numero 6 qui produira son live pour la première fois, accompagné du parisien Menuu, Matertow & Tssibo de Bruit Rose qui Read more

Présenté par La Boomerie et DOCK B.

Venue

DOCK B

1 Place de la Pointe, 93500 Pantin, France
Doors open2:00 pm

