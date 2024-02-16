DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Kottonmouth Kings w/ Rehab + Scotty Austin

The Paramount
Fri, 16 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$32.96The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

STRANGE DAZE Tour!

  • Kottonmouth Kings
  • REHAB
  • Scotty Austin

Special guests: The Crowned, Black Wolf Mountain

21+

This is an 21+ event

Presented by The Paramount

Lineup

Kottonmouth Kings, Rehab, Scotty Austin

Venue

The Paramount

2708 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.