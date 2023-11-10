DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
INTERPOL X UNDERGROUND {2 FLOOR DANCE PARTY}
Friday, Nov 10th as we Turn On The Bright Lights and get ready for Underground's INTERPOL Tribute Nite! C'mere as we pay tribute to one of our favorite NYC bands! Get ready to hear all your favorites from Turn
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.