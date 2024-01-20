DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Spafford

El Club Detroit
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsDetroit
$33.99
About

Spafford is known for their astonishing improvisational ability and off-the-cuff extended jams, Spafford paints a picture in real-time each night with a musical palette known only to each other. It’s a private language comprised of both their talent as mus Read more

Presented by El Club.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Spafford

Venue

El Club Detroit

4114 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

