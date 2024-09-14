Top track

Mars Red Sky w/ Howling Giant, Plague Doctor, Psalm

Sinwave
Sat, 14 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsLas Vegas
About

All the way from France, MARS RED SKY brings a hulking, trippy brand of heavy psych that will take you on a total and extreme cosmic journey. With special guests HOWLING GIANT, PLAGUE DOCTOR and PSALM

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Pulsar Presents.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Howling Giant, Mars Red Sky

Venue

Sinwave

1412 South Main Street, Las Vegas, Nevada 89104, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

