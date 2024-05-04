DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Rahaan

Belgrave Music Hall
Sat, 4 May, 12:00 pm
GigsLeeds
About

We welcome a true legend of the disco sound to Leeds for this Bank Holiday Saturday - making his trip across the Atlantic we welcome the one and only Rahaan!

Rahaan has been dropping disco and proto-house beats to music heads since the 80's and now he is...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Belgrave Music Hall & Canteen.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

BOSSdaddy, Norfn, Andrew Devine and 1 more

Venue

Belgrave Music Hall

1-1A Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 pm
350 capacity

