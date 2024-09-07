DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
On the surface, the name of NC band The Collection's new album, 'Entropy,' may seem deceptive. Over the four years since the release of their chamber pop, 25-piece ensemble debut, 'Ars Moriendi,' the band shed enough weight to become an efficient touring b
In their time together, the tightly knit, six members of The Collection have inspired listeners with their raucous, folk-based indie-pop sound, resulting in an unabashed positivity and participatory spirit of shared celebration, creating an almost cong...
No matter the configuration of the room there are alwats seats available for those that need it.
