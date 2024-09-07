Top track

Beautiful Life

The Collection: Little Deaths Album Release Tour

Elkton Music Hall
Sat, 7 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsElkton
$20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About The Collection

On the surface, the name of NC band The Collection's new album, 'Entropy,' may seem deceptive. Over the four years since the release of their chamber pop, 25-piece ensemble debut, 'Ars Moriendi,' the band shed enough weight to become an efficient touring b Read more

Event information

In their time together, the tightly knit, six members of The Collection have inspired listeners with their raucous, folk-based indie-pop sound, resulting in an unabashed positivity and participatory spirit of shared celebration, creating an almost cong...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Elkton Music Hall
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Collection

Venue

Elkton Music Hall

107 North Street, Elkton, Maryland 21921, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

FAQs

Will there be seats?

No matter the configuration of the room there are alwats seats available for those that need it.

