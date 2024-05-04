DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Gulz w/ Calypso

The Hackney Social
Sat, 4 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

FRESH FROM HUGE HEADLINE SHOWS IN NEWCASTLE AND MANCHESTER**....

IT'S GULZ @THEHACKNEYSOCIAL. SECRET AFTERPARTY TBA. NO PARTY LIKE A GULZ AFTERPARTY

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Citizen Live.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

GULZ

Venue

The Hackney Social

11 Bohemia Pl, Mare St, London E8 1DU, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.