Faux Real

The Joiners, Southampton
Fri, 17 May, 7:30 pm
£13.20

About

Honeymooner & So Young presents Faux Real live at The Joiners, Southampton! 14+ / 7.30pm

It's hard to pin down Faux Real. The Franco-American duo, comprised of brothers Elliott and Virgile Arndt, have been steadily broadening the scope of their project. T...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Honeymooner & So Young
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Faux Real

Venue

The Joiners, Southampton

141 St Mary Street, Southampton SO14 1NS
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

