Earthquaker Day Afterparty

Musica
Sat, 3 Aug, 8:00 pm
Free
Earthquaker Day Afterparty

Featuring

Gold Dime
Lisa Bella Donna
Teeth of the Hydra

All ages
Presented by Musica.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Musica

51 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44308, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

