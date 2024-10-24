DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

GoGo Penguin

HERE at Outernet
Thu, 24 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£34.23
About GoGo Penguin

Combining flourishes of electronic, classical and indie styles for their take on contemporary jazz, GoGo Penguin was formed in Manchester in 2012. The instrumental trio earnt a Mercury Prize nomination for their experimental sophomore album v2.0 (2014), wh Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

*For accessibility information please see the accessibility information button/link below

A mesmerising feature-length live audio-visual experience

Celebrated cinematic break-beat trio GoGo Penguin present APOPHENIA, a feature-length live audio-visual e...

This is a 14+ (14 – 16s with an adult) - physical photo ID required
Presented by Soundcrash Presents.

You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

GoGo Penguin

Venue

HERE at Outernet

Denmark St, Charing Cross Rd, London WC2H 8LH, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
Accessibility information

