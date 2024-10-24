DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Combining flourishes of electronic, classical and indie styles for their take on contemporary jazz, GoGo Penguin was formed in Manchester in 2012. The instrumental trio earnt a Mercury Prize nomination for their experimental sophomore album v2.0 (2014), wh
A mesmerising feature-length live audio-visual experience
Celebrated cinematic break-beat trio GoGo Penguin present APOPHENIA, a feature-length live audio-visual e...
