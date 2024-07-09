Top track

PFM canta De André Anniversary

Delizia Estense di Benvignante
Tue, 9 Jul, 9:00 pm
From €43.70

About

A 25 anni dalla scomparsa di Fabrizio De Andrè, la PFM sale sul palco di Ferrara Sotto le Stelle, nella nuova e strepitosa venue della Delizia di Benvignante. La serata sarà un omaggio al cantautore genovese da parte della iconica band che lo ha accompagna...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Ferrara sotto le stelle

Lineup

Premiata Forneria Marconi

Venue

Delizia Estense di Benvignante

Strada Nazionale 145, 44011 Argenta Ferrara, Italy
Doors open7:30 pm

