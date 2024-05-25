Top track

Kamaal Williams, Henry Wu - Medina

Kamaal Williams

Belgrave Music Hall
Sat, 25 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLeeds
£25.96The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Super Friendz presents

Kamaal Williams

Saturday 25th May 2024

Belgrave Music Hall

14+

£22.50+fees

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Super Friendz.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kamaal Williams

Venue

Belgrave Music Hall

1-1A Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity
Accessibility information

