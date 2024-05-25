DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

GirlCrush ATL Presents: GirlCrush DC

Songbyrd
Sat, 25 May, 11:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$25.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Get ready, DC!

GIRLCRUSH, Atlanta's favorite dance party, is finally making its highly-anticipated debut in Washington, DC!

Join us on Saturday, May 25th, from 11pm to 3am at the award-winning Songbyrd Music House as we celebrate DC Black Pride Weekend a...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Songbyrd.
$
Lineup

Whitney AbstraKt

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

