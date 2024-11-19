Top track

W. H. Lung - High Pressure Days

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

W. H. Lung

The Cluny 2
Tue, 19 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsNewcastle
£17.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

W. H. Lung - High Pressure Days
Got a code?

About

Effervescent electric indie pop from W. H. LUNG at Cluny2!

More wows from Wandering Oak here: http://link.dice.fm/wandering-oak

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Wandering Oak.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

W. H. LUNG

Venue

The Cluny 2

Cluny 2, 34 Lime St, Ouseburn, Newcastle upon Tyne NE1 2PQ
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
180 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.