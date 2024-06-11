Top track

Psychic Temple - Doggie Paddlin’ Thru The Cosmic Consciousness

Psychic Temple (LP release), Detangler

2220 Arts + Archives
Tue, 11 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

2220 presents an LP release concert for musician, composer and producer Chris Schlarb's Psychic Temple, with Davin Givhan's Detangler opening the night.

This is an age 21+ event
Presented by 2220 Arts.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Detangler, Psychic Temple

Venue

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

