Chelsea Rose, Golda May, Alice Sandahl

Healing Force of the Universe
Thu, 23 May, 8:00 pm
GigsPasadena
About

Chelsea Rose is a sophisticated pop recording artist with a timeless sound touching on bossa nova, jazz, and 60s pop, with deep lyrical introspection reminiscent of the classic 70s singer-songwriter canon.

Golda May grew up soundtracking her own life. she...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Healing Force of the Universe.
Lineup

Chelsea Rose, golda may, Alice Sandahl

Venue

Healing Force of the Universe

1200 East Walnut Street, Pasadena, California 91106, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

