DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

MJ Lenderman and The Wind

The Garage
Tue, 19 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£20.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

MJ Lenderman is a songwriter born and raised in Asheville, North Carolina. The anatomy of an MJ record might go something like this: warped pedal steels and skuzzed out guitar; a voice reminiscent of the high-lonesome warble of a choirboy. Songs snake thei...

This is a 14+ event (under 16s accompanied by an adult)
Presented by Bird On The Wire.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

MJ Lenderman, Hollow Hand

Venue

The Garage

20-22 Highbury Cres, London N5 1RD
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
600 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.