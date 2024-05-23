Top track

Al Lover - Brian Jonestown Masochist

Al Lover's World Party

Headrow House
Thu, 23 May, 5:00 pm
DJLeeds
Free

About

AL LOVER'S WORLD PARTY

We welcome Al Lover to Headrow House for a very special edition of his World Party featuring interplanetary funk from around the world! Full line up to be announced...

Lineup subject to change.

*Ticket does not guarantee entry

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Super Friendz.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Al Lover

Venue

Headrow House

Bramleys Yard, 19 The Headrow, Leeds LS1 6PU
Doors open5:00 pm
150 capacity

