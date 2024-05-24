DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
"Selvagem" is a solo theatre show, an autofiction that go deep into Felipe Haiut's personal memories and the universe of pop culture.
Through a sensitive and engaging narrative, the play thinks over the experiences of the queer children in the constructio...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.