DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Liverpool duo, King Hannah are back with a second album under their belt & they'll be celebrating with an intimate instore performance & signing here in the shop!
• The release date for physical copies of this album is 31/05/24. You will be able to collec...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.