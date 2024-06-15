DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sunset 24th Anniversary Party INDOORS w/ Halloqueen, Blackie

The Sunset Tavern
Sat, 15 Jun, 9:00 pm
GigsSeattle
$30.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

$25 ($30.90 after fees)

Come celebrate the Sunset's 24th Anniversary with us! Featuring performances by Halloqueen and Blackie (Blondie cover)

PLEASE NOTE! This ticket is ONLY for the INDOOR Anniversary show. It DOES NOT grant access to the OUTDOOR Anniv...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Sunset Tavern
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Sunset Tavern

5433 Ballard Avenue Northwest, Seattle, Washington 98107, United States
Doors open8:30 pm

