Top track

John Maus - Bennington (2007)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

John Maus

Covo Club
Fri, 25 Oct, 9:30 pm
GigsBologna
€24.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

John Maus - Bennington (2007)
Got a code?

About

Definire l’identità artistica di John Maus, musicista tra i più affascinanti, creativi ed enigmatici del panorama contemporaneo, non è molto facile: attribuirgli l’etichetta synth pop sarebbe ingiusto nei confronti di quell’onnipresente aura squisitamente...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione culturale HOVOC.

Lineup

John Maus

Venue

Covo Club

Viale Zagabria, 1, 40127 Bologna BO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.