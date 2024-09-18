Top track

Point Ephémère
Wed, 18 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€15.87The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Super présente

O. en concert le 18 septembre 2024 au Point Éphémère !

O. - le duo basé à Londres composé du saxophoniste baryton Joe Henwood et du batteur Tash Keary - revient avec des détails sur leur très attendu premier album "WeirdOs" et un n...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.
Présenté par Super!.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

O.

Venue

Point Ephémère

200 Quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris-10E-Arrondissement, France
Doors open7:00 pm

