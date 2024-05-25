Top track

Lavern 'Electric High' Tour

SPYBAR
Sat, 25 May, 10:00 pm
DJChicago
$25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Lavern - In My Mind
About

Laurens Elshof, aka LAVERN, is a 23-year-old producer and DJ from the Netherlands. Inspired by his small hometown-village near Amsterdam, his music combines dance and energetic night life vibes with more chill and sunset feelings. In 2021, Lavern started h...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Spybar.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lavern

Venue

SPYBAR

646 N Franklin St, Chicago, IL 60654, USA
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity

